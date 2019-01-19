Share:

KOREA - North Korea’s Kim Yong-chol arrives in Washington

One of North Korea’s top negotiators has arrived in Washington to meet US officials ahead of a possible second summit between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump.

South Korean reports say Kim Yong-chol, travelling via Beijing, is carrying another letter from Mr Kim to Mr Trump.

He is expected to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said. Speculation is mounting that the second summit could be held in Vietnam. The North Korean leader is scheduled to travel to the communist-run country for an “official state visit” sometime in February, Reuters news agency is reporting, citing unnamed sources.

Little progress has been made on North Korean de-nuclearisation since a historic meeting in Singapore last June between Mr Kim and Mr Trump.

But there has recently been a flurry of diplomatic activity. Mr Kim visited China earlier this month for talks with President Xi Jinping, as he did before the Singapore summit.

Earlier this month Mr Trump said that the US and North Korea were negotiating over a location for another summit but US officials have not provided any further details

The meetings in Washington could finalise plans for the summit, but just as important, analysts say, would be an understanding of what the agenda would be. In his annual new year’s speech a few weeks ago, Mr Kim said he was committed to denuclearisation, but warned that he would change course if US sanctions remained.

Both parties signed a pledge in Singapore to denuclearise the Korean peninsula, though it was never clear what this would entail.