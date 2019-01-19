Share:

LAHORE - Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairman Waseem Akhtar Friday called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in his chamber, here on Friday. He apprised the speaker of vibrant role of the OPC with regard to resolving problems of overseas Pakistanis. He also apprised him of the complaint redress mechanism and proposed amendments to the OPC Act to settle the issues of expatriates in the shortest possible time. The PA speaker appreciated the OPC steps, being taken for welfare of overseas Pakistanis.