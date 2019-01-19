Share:

FAISALABAD - On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch and Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar held open courts on the premises of their respective offices here on Friday.

The divisional and district heads of different departments were also present in the open courts while a large numbers of turned up at the open courts and presented their individual and collective complaints and problems. Both the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner issued orders to the concerned departments for immediate redressal of public complaints and directed them for prompt departmental action to provide relief to the complainants. The Divisional Commissioner said that holding of open courts is a regular feature now under the Punjab government directives and open courts would be held on every Friday.

He said that the open courts would be held at the far-flung areas of the Faisalabad Division to listen to public complaints and address their problems at their step.

He said that public problems would be resolved on priority basis and all the government departments have been sensitized in this regard. He asked the officers to take the public complaints very seriously for their immediate redressal as per the satisfaction of the complainants, otherwise, they would have to face the action.

A total of 26 complaints were submitted against the different departments including Education, Health, Social Security, Revenue and other departments. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar said that the purpose of holding of open courts is to bridge the gap between government officers and citizens. He assured the complainants that the proper monitoring is being carried out for follow up departmental actions to redress their complaints and action would be taken against the concerned officer in case of any lethargy and carelessness in this regard.

He advised the officers for taking keen interest in the resolution of the public complaints and departmental services should be improved for providing relief to the citizens.

At the open court held by the DC, a total of 65 complaints were received and concerned officers were directed to submit their reports regarding departmental actions.

The DC also reviewed the complaints which were presented in the previous open court on last Friday. It was informed that a total of 54 complaints were submitted in the previous open court out of which 38 complaints have been resolved and rest were underway for durable solutions.