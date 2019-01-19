Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bashir Ahmad Nasir and DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir held Open Courts in their offices on Friday. A police spokesman said the open courts were held on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. During the open courts, both the officers listened to the complainants and issued on the spot orders for the redressing of their genuine grievances. Lahore CCPO BA Nasir said that the aim of the open courts was to ensure direct access of the complainants to the senior police officers in order to bridge the communication gap between police and public. The open courts will be held at the offices of CCPO and DIG (Operations) on every Friday from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. The decision will help solve the problems being faced by complainants on priority basis.