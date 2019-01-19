Share:

Islamabad - At least three Indian soldiers were killed as Pakistan Army troops responded to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday.

Indian troops initiated unprovoked fire in Khuiratta and Kotkhetera sectors along LoC targeting civil population.

According to ISPR, Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts.

It said that it has been confirmed that three Indian soldiers were killed and two others injured besides damage to Indian post.

Indian forces routinely violate the ceasefire, martyring and injuring both civilians and military men.