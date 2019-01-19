Share:

LAHORE - Keeping up the tradition of the last three seasons, the HBL Pakistan Super League is set for another grand opening ceremony. The Dubai International Stadium would play host to a star-studded evening on 14 February with internationally renowned pop star Pitbull leading the performers’ line-up.

The Florida based singer has become a household name around the world with a number of super hit songs in recent years. Marcia Barrett of the legendary old-school Pop outfit Boney M will also grace the opening ceremony that will start at 8:00 pm UAE time.

Leading Pakistan Sufi-rock band Junoon is another attraction of what promises to be a memorable evening in Dubai. The band that has made a comeback to mainstream music after a long absence is set to bring incredible energy to the evening in the true HBL PSL spirit.

The opening ceremony would be followed by the opening match of the HBL PSL 2019 between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

HBL PSL Anthem launched:

The HBL PSL official anthem for the 2019 season has been launched across Pakistan TV channels. Pakistan superstar Fawad Khan featuring Young Desi has sung the official anthem (Khel Deewano Ka) which has been produced by renowned music producer Shuja Haider. Fawad featuring Young Desi are also set to enthral the Dubai audience at the HBL PSL opening ceremony.

SGM Marketing PCB Sohaib Sheikh has made the following statement at the HBL PSL anthem launch. “With the first three HBL PSL anthems, Ali Zafar did a fantastic job in composing and singing some memorable tunes. Keeping up with the same quality, this year we are proud to announce that Fawad Khan has sung our new anthem with a surprise performance by Young Desi. Composed and produced by Shuja Haider, this anthem will surely rock all the fans to its beat, Khel Deewano Ka.”

Tickets for the opening ceremony and the inaugural match of the HBL PSL 2019 season would be available soon.