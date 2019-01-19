Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced 8-member selection committee headed by former PFF information secretary Rana Tanveer Ahmed to select players for All-Pakistan Inter Board Football Championship. PFF acting secretary Syed Sharafat said that other committee members are Muhammad Ashfaq (Sahiwal), Asadullah (PSB coach), Muhammad Zaman (Islamabad), Syed Latif Shah (Bannu Board), Ayaz Khan (Swat), Asmatullah (Islamabad) and Muhammad Asghar Afradi (Fata). The Championship is being played at Jinnah Stadium, which will be participated by 15 education boards including Islamabad, Sahiwal, Mirpur AJK, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Mirpur Khas, Quetta, Bannu, Lahore, Karachi Swat and Peshawar (Tech). Tanveer said they will shortlist 50 players from the event and train them for national championship.