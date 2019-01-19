Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reviewed progress on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and set targets for short to mid-term phase, focusing on cooperation in industrial, socio-economic, agriculture and Gwadar.

Chairing a meeting here, the premier directed for making the period as a phase of industrial cooperation, socioeconomic and agriculture sector development. Timelines for the development of prioritised SEZs were finalised to ensure ground-breaking in the 1st half of 2019.

Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar briefed the participants on the outcome of the 8th CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee meeting and progress on the projects.

The Prime Minister directed to make full use of Chinese investors’ visits this year, promote awareness amongst investors on Pakistan’s tax policies, market SEZs aligned with its development and ensure ease of doing business. It was directed that a timeline-based policy on provision of utilities to SEZs be prepared at the earliest.

The meeting decided to promote joint ventures between Pakistan and China in petrochemicals, iron & steel, food and agriculture.

The Prime Minister instructed to form a CPEC Business Advisory Council consisting of leading Pakistani business executives to create an interface with the private sector.

The Prime Minister instructed that development of the corridor should continue with priority to the development of Western Route. It was emphasized that infrastructure development needs a policy of pragmatism and due financial diligence. In the same spirit, a high-level committee comprising Ministers for Planning, Railway and Finance was formed to finalise modalities on Pakistan Railways ML-1 - the strategic project of CPEC.

The PM directed that Pakistan side should finalize road map for promoting agriculture sector, inviting Chinese companies to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan and leverage agro-value chains.

The Prime Minister directed that the development of Gwadar should be planned as a smart port city to make it a trans-shipment and petrochemical hub.

PM for public awareness on govt housing project

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed to inform the public on progress of housing project of the government on continuous basis.

He was chairing a review meeting on progress made so far in the Naya (new) Pakistan Housing Project.

He also emphasised to finalise the foreclosure laws with the assistance of Attorney General.

The Prime Minister was informed that work on the establishment of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority has almost been completed.

Financing model for purchasing of homes and work on associated tax exemptions is also near completion.

The meeting was apprised that work on construction of 25,000 housing units at the federal level in Lahore and Islamabad will be started soon.

Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rashid informed the Prime Minister that housing project will be started at Renala Khurd, Chistian and Lodhran soon.

It was also decided to establish a special cell for the housing project at Board of Investment in order to provide guidance and assistance to the foreign investors.

Meanwhile, Member of American Republican Party Sajid Tarar and Jessy Singh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here yesterday.

On the occasion, Jessy Singh expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister regarding opening of Kartarpur Corridor on behalf of Singh community.

The role of Muslim community in United States also came under discussion during the meeting.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail were also present on the occasion.

Meetings

Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain, Abuzar Bukhari and Raja Haroon Nazir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistants to PM Naeem-ul-Haq and Iftikhar Durrani were also present.

During the meeting, views and proposals for the promotion of textile sector and the augmentation of exports were exchanged.

