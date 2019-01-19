Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan's commitment to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.

He was talking to the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad who called on him in Islamabad.

He briefed the Prime Minister on his recent visits to the region to muster support for the Afghan reconciliation process.

Meanwhile, Zalmay Khalilzad in a tweet has said that he held a good and constructive meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the important role of regional countries like Pakistan in helping peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.