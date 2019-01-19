Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday took notice of the suspicious encounter of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Sahiwal.

The premier has summoned a report of the incident form Punjab Inspector General (IG) Amjad Javed Saleemi. He has directed to conduct complete, independent and fair probe into the incident.

Four persons including two women were shot dead by the CTD officers in a purportedly high-speed pursuit in Qadirabad area of Sahiwal city. CTD claimed that the ‘terrorists’ were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO). Three other terrorists including Shahid Jabar and Abdul Rahman managed to flee during the chase near the toll plaza of Sahiwal.

CTD claimed of confiscating explosives and weapons from the car adding that officers were investigating into the matter as part of the operation in Faisalabad on January 16.

Contrarily, an eye witness has told the media that the deceased were neither equipped with any weapon nor resisted officers whereas three children were also present in the car.

The eyewitnesses further said that the children while speaking to them at a nearby petrol station claimed that the “police has killed their parents”. “Following the firing incident, the police left the children at the petrol station where they spoke to us. A few minutes later, however, CTD officials returned and took the children with them to an undisclosed location,” the eyewitnesses added.

JIT formed to probe alleged CTD encounter in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL, Jan 19 (NNI): Punjab Inspector General on Saturday formed c Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the alleged encounter of Counter Terrorism Department (CTS) in Sahiwal that killed at least four persons including two women.

The JIT comprising Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Military Intelligence (MI) officers will be headed by DIG Zulfiqar Hameed. The team will submit report to Punjab IG in three days.

