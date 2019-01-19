Share:

FAISALABAD:- The growers of irrigated zones have been advised to complete cultivation of potato Rabi crops by January 31 to get bumper yield. Agriculture extension department spokesman told APP here that potato was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium. The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of potato over maximum space. Among the approved varieties of potato include: C-919, C-922, C-707, C-2115, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri, he added.