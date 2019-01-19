Share:

SIALKOT - Chief coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar Friday urged upon the government to take effective steps for making the value-added textile industry competitive and vibrant in global market. Talking to APP, he said the need of exploring non-conventional international markets could boost export volume of the country. He assured that PRGMEA will support the government for achieving the target of economic growth and overcome the trade deficit. However, he suggested that textile sector should be split into three categories like Raw Material, Home Textile and Apparel, adding that textile sector comprises various sub-sectors with different functions and activities. The central coordinator further stated that value-added garments sector of the textile industry was showing growth of 11.22 percent in 2017-18 despite internal and external challenges.

The value-added garments sector is major tax payer, largest employment generator in whole textile chain with exports worth US dollars 5.5 billion.

He stressed the need for establishing "Garment Export Promotion Council" including public and private sector to monitor garment activity and policy making for maximizing exports.

Special attention should also be given on encouraging the young male and female entrepreneurship and enabling them to play their instrumental role in strengthening national exchequer,he said.

He said that Sialkot is hub of SMEs, adding that "We are anticipating reduction of utility bills cost for SMEs which constitute 97 percent of the total business of the country".

He further said that textile sector had a great potential and PRGMEA would enhance the export besides bringing innovation in the products.