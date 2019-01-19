Share:

LAHORE - Dozens of students on Friday blocked a busy road and staged protest demonstration after they clashed with a traffic police official in the Lower Mall police precincts. The protest caused traffic mess in the congested locality.

According to a traffic police spokesman, more than 25 students of Islamia College Civil Lines attacked traffic warden Sajid and snatched away his motorcycle and wireless set. The traffic police also filed an application with the Islampura police for registration of a criminal case against the students. He said that the traffic official tried to stop a pick-up van over violation of one-way traffic near Ghora Chowk but the driver accelerated the speed and entered the nearby Civil Lines College. Later, several college students came back and attacked the warden. The traffic warden managed to escape from the scene.

On the other hand, a college student told reporters that they had staged a protest demonstration outside the office of the Chief Traffic Officer by blocking the road. He said that the traffic warden misbehaved with the driver and the students. The police were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, workers of Goods Transport Companies staged a protest demonstration against the city traffic police for imposing heavy fines on commercial vehicles. Dozens of workers gathered on the Circular Road and staged a sit-in protest against the traffic officials.

The protest triggered traffic jumbles in the entire locality. The protesters condemned registration of fake cases and heavy fines on drivers of Goods Transport Companies by traffic policemen. They also demanded the government to immediately intervene into the situation and stop heavy fines on the poor drivers otherwise they would extend the scope of protests to all over the province.