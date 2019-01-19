Share:

LAHORE - Instead of hoodwinking people by launching exhibitory projects, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government has launched public welfare programmes to ensure all-inclusive development.

This was expressed by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while talking to different delegations at his office here on Friday.

He said that it was also regrettable that basic needs of the people were ignored in the past, but the PTI government had particular focus on durable development of social sector.

He said that institutions would be strengthened and empowered in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The PTI government believes in adopting practical steps for public welfare and all energies of the government are being utilised to provide the best facilities to the masses,” he said.

He said that solid foundation of prosperity of people had been laid, adding that most modern health and educational facilities are fundamental right of every citizen.

The people of province are my only asset and midnight oil has been burnt to solve their problems, he added. “I am always available for welfare of people,” he added.

Providing facilities to citizens was responsibility of the government and this duty would be performed in the best manner, he added.

He said that the Punjab and the whole country would be transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and departmental reforms were being introduced to provide relief to the people.

“We have come to power to serve masses and we will show performance in this regard,” the CM added.