Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday predicted that US President Donald Trump will visit Pakistan in the near future.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the railways minister stated, "I can see Trump visiting the country during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s term."

The railways minister also claimed that Saudi Arabia is about to make a huge investment in Pakistan. “Saudi will make such a big investment in the country that everyone will be shocked,” he said.

Taking a hit at Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, the railways minister said, “I have only heard and seen one person ask for the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and that person is Shehbaz Sharif.”

“No matter how hard Shehbaz tries, he will not get NRO,” Rashid asserted.

Stating that “as per the Constitution and law, no one can stop me from joining Public Accounts Committee (PAC).” he added, “Try to stop me if you can, I am becoming a part of the PAC.”

“It is essential for me to join the PAC and it is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) issue regarding which candidate they withdraw from the committee to make space for me,” the railways minister further said.

“At this time, I am the most senior and experienced member of the Parliament,” he added.

Further, Rasheed said, “ Shehbaz had earlier said that he will not preside over cases pertaining to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Hence, I will chair the PAC on cases pertaining to PML-N.”

The railways minister continued, “Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are responsible for the current situation of the country.”

Regarding Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Rashid said, "If Bilawal wants to do politics then he should become a Bhutto and not a Zardari."

"Bilawal's mother was also used for political gains," he claimed. Asking Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa to "think about what was done with the country", Rashid said, "Ahsan, Khosa and Maula Buz Chandio should stand with Bilawal."