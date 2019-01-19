Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday predicted that US President Donald Trump will visit Pakistan in the near future.
“No matter how hard Shehbaz tries, he will not get NRO,” Rashid asserted.
Stating that “as per the Constitution and law, no one can stop me from joining Public Accounts Committee (PAC).” he added, “Try to stop me if you can, I am becoming a part of the PAC.”
“At this time, I am the most senior and experienced member of the Parliament,” he added.
Regarding Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Rashid said, "If Bilawal wants to do politics then he should become a Bhutto and not a Zardari."
"Bilawal's mother was also used for political gains," he claimed. Asking Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa to "think about what was done with the country", Rashid said, "Ahsan, Khosa and Maula Buz Chandio should stand with Bilawal."