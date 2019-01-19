Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote closer contacts between the entrepreneur members of the two organizations and explore new opportunities for mutually beneficial trade and economic relations.

The MoU was signed in Jeddah by President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem and Vice Chairman JCCI Mazen Batterjee during the visit of RCCI’s delegation to Jeddah Chamber, informed RCCI spokesman on Friday.

President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem, while highlighting some salient features of the MoU, stated that under the MoU both Chambers shall discuss their cooperation in different fields including food, construction, engineering, pharma and energy and will inform each other of carrying out cooperative projects in time.

He informed that both Chambers will facilitate exchange of information on economy and trade cooperation, share supply-and-demand information and update each other about economic & trade policies and laws & regulations of their countries.

He said that both Chambers have also agreed to organize delegations’ visits for participation in exhibitions and international fairs, organize symposium and seminars of various kinds for creating more opportunities for the enterprises in both countries.

The MoU underlined commitment of the two sides to assist through an increased cooperation mode among the industrialists, businessmen and entrepreneurs for the enhancement of trade and commerce between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.