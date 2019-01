Share:

Seven members of a family including women and children were injured in gas cylinder explosion here on Saturday, rescue sources said.

According to details, due to leakage, gas cylinder exploded inside a house located in Shaheenabad area of Saidu Sharif, district Swat.

Seven members of family including women and children were injured in the explosion. The injured were shifted to Saidu Sharif hospital where condition of a wounded woman was stated to be critical.