ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Blood Transfusion Authority (IBTA) has not moved an inch forward apart from fixing a board for the establishment of regional blood centre in the city, The Nation learned on Friday. IBTA was revived in 2013 to ensure the availability of safe blood for the patients visiting federal hospitals. Meanwhile, Safe Blood Transfusion Program (SBTP) was also launched in 2008 with the similar objectives of ensuring safe blood at country level. Both the programs being run on federal and country level are being headed by National Coordinator SBTP Prof. Hassan Abbas Zaheer.

Officials informed The Nation that the regional blood centre of the city was inaugurated in mid of 2017, but till now it has not been established. Officials said that the land for the establishment of regional blood centre was allotted on Park road, however, the inauguration ceremony was held in a hotel at the city. Officials added that the SBTP was funded by international donors and it had received around 15 million Euros for the purpose. Officials also added that non-functioning of the regional blood centre of the city has increased the burden on the government hospitals. “Hospitals are already struggling in managing the influx of patients they cannot fulfil the required quantity of blood,” said a senior official at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). He said that on most occasions patients are not provided with blood and are directed to arrange it themselves. He said that the inauguration of a regional blood centre in the city had given a ray of hope to people regarding the blood availability issue. “But nothing has improved,” he said.

He also said that negligence of authorities in completing the project led to the proliferation of private blood banks in the city. The official said that blood screening is a significant function and the process in the private blood banks could be doubtful. Official said that the city administration taking action against the private blood banks though sealed number of centres but it was not the solution. Official said that 18 public and private sector blood banks have been granted licenses, 5 are registered and five have been closed down due to poor standards so far. “Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) ignored the project which is being delayed for years,” said official.

Official of the NHS told The Nation that SBTP had to establish regional blood centres in the country including Islamabad but none of them are functional. The official said that German KFW Development Bank is providing the financial assistance to the program and the latter has so far received 15million Euros in aid. The program initiated aimed establishing a centralized system where blood from different areas was to be pooled and then the hospitals were to be supplied as per their requirements. Other than Islamabad the centres were to be established in Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Multan, Gilgit, Jamshoro, Karachi, Nawabshah and Sukkur. Official said that the Islamabad regional blood bank was also declared central blood bank, but none of the centre is functioning. It is estimated that after the completion of the Phase II of the project, about 35% coverage of the national service delivery will be through the new system. The program included installation of blood screening system, providing technical assistance, training of staff or provision of blood of the modern equipment to the public hospitals, said official. National Coordinator Program IBTA/SBTP Dr. Hassan Abbas Zaheer talking to The Nation said that preparation for functioning all the blood centres in the centre and provinces is underway. “Current status of the blood centres is that design of their buildings is being finalized,” he said. He said that the process of awarding construction projects to contractors is underway and likely this month it will be completed. He said that construction work on the Islamabad blood centre was also to be initiated with rest of the centres, and hopefully it will be functional in the end of this year. He also said that there is no issue of funding as the donors also want to complete this project as soon as possible. He said that five new blood centres were to be established while seven were to be up-graded.