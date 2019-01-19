Share:

MELBOURNE - It was an action-packed fifth day at the Australian Open with a host of shock exits, some mastery from Nadal and Federer and the emergence of two American youngsters who have taken the tournament by storm.

Friday’s third round matches saw 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer continue his winning form with a flawless straight sets victory over Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-2, while long-time rival Rafael Nadal also made it look easy against rising Australian star Alex de Minaur, shutting the 19-year-old out 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Veteran Tomas Berdych got the win against Diego Schwartzman in four sets 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 and Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov had too much firepower for Thomas Fabbiano, taking a win in straight sets 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4. In other men’s singles contests, Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a fiery affair against Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 and Roberto Bautista Agut was too good for Karen Khachanov, winning in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

Last year’s tournament finalist Marin Cilic edged past gritty Spanish challenger Fernando Verdasco 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8), 6-3 after dropping the first two sets. And in what was perhaps the match of the day, American 20-year-old Frances Tiafoe came back from two sets to one down to win over Italian veteran Andreas Seppi 6-7 (3), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In the women’s bracket, another young American talent would also make waves. 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova shocked the tennis world when she blasted her way through 11th seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2.

Last year’s winner Caroline Wozniacki also bowed out of the tournament after succumbing to the power-hitting of five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova in a highly entertaining tussle that finished 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. No such problems for world No. 2 Angelique Kerber however, as she dispatched Australia’s Kimberly Birrell 6-1, 6-0.

In their first meeting since 2015, Sharapova overpowered Wozniacki that took two hours and 24 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. Wozniacki gave up break leads in each of the opening two sets, before Sharapova delivered when it mattered most in the decider. A five-time Grand Slam champion and the 2008 Australian Open winner, Sharapova, 31, will face home hope Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round.

Wozniacki and Sharapova traded blows from the back of the court in what was a huge early battle. Errors from Sharapova gave Wozniacki a break for a 3-1 lead, only for the Danish third seed to double fault when down a break point in the seventh game. Sharapova’s charge continued as she reeled off five straight games, winning the opening set with a powerful forehand winner down the line.

Wozniacki importantly slowed Sharapova’s momentum and held serve to start the second, the Russian then broken after three double faults to fall 2-0 behind. Sharapova, the 30th seed, responded once more, breaking back again with a forehand winner in the fifth game. However, Wozniacki managed to steady and broke at the perfect moment, taking the second set 6-4.

It was Wozniacki who looked the more likely to land the first big blow in the decider before Sharapova did just that in the seventh game, a huge forehand winner giving her a 4-3 lead. Wozniacki denied Sharapova once in the ninth game, but a cross-court backhand proved unreturnable as the Russian clinched victory on her second opportunity.

Sloane Stephens also advanced against Petra Martic 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5), while Petra Kvitova had too much for Belinda Bencic, winning 6-1, 6-4. In other third round women’s matches, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova thrashed Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0, 6-3, local star Ashley Barty overcame a medical timeout from a hip injury to beat Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-1, Danielle Rose Collins got the better of Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2, and Garbine Muguruza was victorious in a tight battle against Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-5.