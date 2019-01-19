Smooth sailings on the horizon

Share:

Can you beat it? After many weeks of backroom pleadings and cajoling, the National Assembly of Pakistan, presumably an awe-inspiring forum of adult Pakistanis that you and I elect with so many hopes, is feeling too content, proud and relaxed over establishing a ‘special committee.’

Headed by The Speaker, the said committee will keep a vigilant check over the conduct of honourable MNAs. Supposedly, a ‘code of conduct’ has also been agreed upon. All members have vowed to abide by it.

This ‘code of conduct’ is introduced to ensure smooth sailings in the House. It expects our worthy representatives to ‘behave’ while sitting in the House. Respectfully listen to whatever a member is saying after given floor by The Speaker and refrain from shouting impolite remarks when he or she is speaking.

Except enforcing a uniform to wear for its members, the National Assembly has, in effect, collectively agreed to adopt ‘discipline’ that you and I had been finding pretty stifling during our school days.

Apparently, the said code has been furnished to allure Imran Khan to proceedings of the House. Since the day, he was elected to Prime Minister’s Office the number-strong opposition had not been behaving deferential to him. His diehard loyalists often felt the need to erect a human wall around him for his protection.

Probably, to put their nerves on ease, the prime minister stopped coming to the House.

Although through a recent Tweet, he took on the opposition for adopting a juvenile approach towards the assembly business. He had to remind them like a stern headmaster that billions from taxpayers’ money were consumed on holding parliamentary sessions.

Imran-adoring crowed never stop drumming the claim that their leader is a “born fighter.” Even as a legendary fast bowler, he had developed the charisma of an Alpha Male about him. Why would he need promises of “civilised conduct” before agreeing to grace the proceedings of a House, he had been elected The Leader of?

Ms Benazir Bhutto was too young when elected to this office in 1988. The opposition in the then assembly was also number-strong. It also had characters like Sheikh Rashid of Rawalpindi, who compulsively kept shouting rude remarks at her that clearly represented the sexist lingo of male-dominated streets. She never begged for a ‘code of conduct’ for her comfort. What happened to our “Alpha Male?”

After doing some legwork Friday, even a retired reporter in me could, however, discover that ‘code of conduct’ had not been invented or redesigned for the comfort of Prime Minister only.

Since taking over in August 2018, the PTI government kept projecting the opposition as a remorseless gang of “looters and plunderers.” They considered its leading stars like Dons heading Mafias ruthlessly abusing power to extract money for themselves and their cronies.

Through a dark web of money laundering, the PTI kept wailing, the amounts looted from the national kitty were eventually consumed to purchase posh and palatial properties abroad. Now was the payback time and the PTI kept vowing not to forget and forgive.

Gradually, the government has finally discovered that elections in a parliamentary democracy do not lead to a revolution. An elected government, relying on a razor-thin majority, needs to deliver while staying put in a middle ground, cultivated by sober looking give and take compromises.

Legislation is the sole tool that an elected government can use to deliver and you cannot legislate while keeping your opposition perpetually on the edge. The likes of Pervez Khattak and Shah Mehmud Qureshi were thus discreetly winked to employ their pragmatic talent to soften the opposition.

Shehbaz Sharif was allotted the Chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee, in spite of being nabbed by the NAB for multiple charges of corruption. Khawaja Saad Rafique later joined him. Yet, both of them are regularly being brought to Islamabad for attending the National Assembly sittings.

Their presence in an “August House” inflicts unbearable pain to corruption-hating base of the PTI. Our very own minister of thought control, Fawad Chaudhry, often acts like a cathartic channel to this ‘base’ with thief calling remarks against the opposition, trumpeted with the zeal of a neo-convert.

Yet, the PTI government desperately needs to look like running the governance business as well. And for this, it desperately needs to have smooth sailings in the House.

Within days of taking over the Ministry of Finance, Asad Umer, had discovered that the budget he inherited did not provide him with sufficient space to take care of the chaos and mess at our economic front. Soon, he approached the National Assembly to approve a revised budget.

Even that revision does not seem delivering, though. On Jan 23, he is scheduled to approach the same House with another revision.

Such revisions are described as mini-budgets in parliamentary democracies. Asad Umer, however, is shy of naming this to his new proposals. Dubbed as the “reform package,” his proposals would remain but sort of a ‘mini-budget’, though.

After the presentation of a mini-budget, the opposition members are morally bound to explain to economic-illiterates as to how much more you and I have to pay for utilities like the electricity and gas and for various items of daily consumption. That will require an exhaustive general debate on new budgetary proposals. The government seems too scared to allow it.

The PTI handlers of parliamentary business have decided that the current session of the National Assembly should prorogue on March 25, only after two days of introducing new budgetary proposals.

The opposition will surely be shrugging its responsibility, if agreeing to a stunningly brief discussion on new budgetary proposals. Doing so, it would rather appear like a willful partner in the crime of keeping us in the dark regarding the frightening sides of our economy.

The cynical me simply refuse to believe that the opposition will not extract some price for its silence. Don’t blame the mass of our people if they consider all our politicians as privileged members of an elitist club that callously disregards the day to day concerns of an average Joe of this country.

Little wonder, the Yellow-Vested Movement had surfaced in France, holding all of that country’s politicians in equal contempt. By not pressing the PTI government for an exhaustive debate on budgetary proposals that Asad Umer wants to introduce on Jan 23, our opposition will certain force many of us to begin looking for a yellow-vest and to start shouting in the streets.

Smooth sailings on the horizon