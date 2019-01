Share:

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi says steps are being taken to make Pakistan a drug free country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Saturday, he said action is being taken against the drug smugglers without any discrimination.

Shehryar Afridi said the scourge of drugs is devastating our young generation. He urged parents and teachers to play their constructive for eradication of drugs from the society.