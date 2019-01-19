Share:

Karachi - Celebrating 30 years in the music industry, Pakistan’s favorite and most iconic band for 3 decades, Strings announced the release of the seventh track, ‘Naina’ from their sixth album titled ‘30’. This album’s name denotes Strings’ 30 years in music and it has received incredible response all year long.

Strings started the New Year with the release of the 7thtrack ‘Naina” that features voices of Faisal Kapadia and Sona Mohapatra with familiar guitar riffs from Bilal Maqsood.

Written by Hazrat Amir Khusro and additional lyrics by Anwar Maqsood, this song takes you to a mesmerizing and melodious journey through the classic and new effortlessly.

The song has been mixed and mastered by M. Ishaq Nazir and the aesthetic video is shot by SohailJaved in Istanbul.

Naina is a soulful combination of vocals, singing about the longing of faraway love.

In 2018, STRINGS announced the music album “30” in celebration of their three decades of definitive music with the release of the first song, Sajni which was followed by UrrJaoon, Piya Re, Milgaya, Hum Dono, Chal Para to much acclaim. The album “30” is from the soul that celebrates the rich musical years of Strings and their constant reign despite the changes in the music industry. With three decades of pop rock experience Strings possesses the talent to create beautifully enigmatic energy through their music.

Strings are acclaimed for their rhythms and melodies, poetic songs written by Anwar Maqsood and Bilal Maqsood who also composes, plays guitar and occasionally sings. He has been writing lyrics for the band since its re-formation, with Kapadia the lead vocalist. The band has sold over 25 million albums worldwide.