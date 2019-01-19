Share:

GILGIT - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday said a division of police was being set up to promote tourism in the area.

He was speaking as a chief guest in Nalter Gilgit during the final match of inter-university ski championship here. He said that GB was most beautiful area of the world and the beauty of Nalter-Bala valley has no example.

Millions of the tourists visit this beautiful area each year, he added.

The people of Nalter were very hospitable and always welcomed tourists and visitors, he said.

Sanaullah Abbasi said that like Europe and Malaysia a pilot project was being launched as part of the tourism police with the help of Federal government and negotiations were underway in this regard, he stated. He said that “we want such a police wing which can help tourist during their visit to GB”.

He reiterated that initially, they are going to establish tourism police in Nalter, Hunza, Chelas and later on this would be extended to other tourist destinations in GB.

At the end, the IGP gave away medals, trophies and certificates to the two teams of final match.

Punjab University won the final match of inter-university ski championship 2019, Lahore University secured second and Karakoram International University secured third position.