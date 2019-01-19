Share:

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has canceled his delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, due to the partial government shutdown. “Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his Delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,” said the White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders in a statement. Trump called off his own planned trip to the Swiss ski resort last week due to the ongoing partial government shutdown and asked a U.S. delegation, which was led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to attend the annual forum instead.