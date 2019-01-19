Share:

LAHORE - Two men were found dead in different parts of the provincial metropolis, police said on Friday. The bodies, not identified yet, were sent to the morgue for autopsy. A police official said that a 27-year-old man was recovered dead from a footpath near Children Hospital in the limits of Naseerabad police while another body of a 30-year-old man was found on the footpath near Sabzi Mani in the Ravi Road police precincts. According to initial investigations, apparently, both the men were drug addicts who died because of severe cold. The police were investigating the deaths.