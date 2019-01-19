Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of United Nations led by María Fernanda Espinosa, President United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), called on chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Dr Sania Nishtar here at BISP headquarters. Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s Permanent representative to United Nations, also attended the meeting along with other representatives from United Nations.

Chairperson BISP, while welcoming the delegation, briefed in detail about the overall scope and operational aspects of the program. She also gave brief introduction about the recently formed Poverty Alleviation and Coordination Council (PACC) by the present government, to synchronize all the state-run social protection programs.

Chairperson emphasized the importance of the program while correlating its significance with top five United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being quality education and gender equality. Adding further, chairperson termed the social protection and poverty reduction as the foremost priority of the present government. She also shared that the program is apolitical in nature and multifaceted to address the most vulnerable segment of the society.

In her brief remarks, María Fernanda Espinosa, President United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), appreciated the warm welcome by the senior management of BISP. She also appreciated the work and effort being put in by the organization at the national scale for poverty alleviation and socio-economic activities in the country. Terming the program as “revolutionary program”, she expressed that it is more of a complete strategy for poverty reduction, which will have surely far-reaching impact on the society.