LAHORE - Veteran television actor Gulab Chandio died after a prolonged illness on Friday afternoon. After a protracted illness, Gulab Chandio died in a private hospital in Karachi. He suffered from heart disease and diabetes, Radio Pakistan reported.

In the early 80s, Gulab Chandio emerged as a television actor and began his career in Sindhi dramas. He was a well-known Sindhi actor in the Pakistani television drama industry, renowned for his excellent dialog and villain portrayal.

Soon he proved his versatility and started getting major roles in Urdu dramas as well.

His greatest performance to date was' Chand Grehan,' in whom he played a feudal lord of the Sindhi. Noori Jam Tamachi, Zeher Baad, Sachaiyan, to name a few, are other popular works.

Pakistan's folk star, the personality, character and work of Gulab Chandio in the drama industry is the inspiration and motivation for new talent who needs encouragement at the beginning of their acting career.

It is pertinent to mention that Gulab Chandio has recently joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as he got inspiration form the leading political party.