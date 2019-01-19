Share:

KARACHI - A woman along with son died and four others wounded in a road mishap in Maripur locality.

The incident occurred following the collision between a trailer truck and a rickshaw near Gate No 6 of the Truck Stand on Hawkesbay road within the limits of Maripur police station.

Extra contingent of police and Rangers reached the spot. Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that the accident took place when the speedy trailer truck hit a rickshaw when the victims were on their way to Maripur from Saddar area.

As many as six people including women and children who were travelling on a rickshaw were wounded. Police officials said that a woman and her minor son had been died shortly after the accident.

The bodies and the injured persons were taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for autopsy and medical treatment. Deceased woman was identified as 30-year-old Rashida, wife of Abdul Rasheed and her son as three-year-old Abdul Raheem while the injured persons as Maryam, daughter of Rasheed, 4, Abdul Haq, 5, Zarina, wife of Moazzam, 45 and Mira, 30, daughter of Urs.

Police officials said that the trailer driver, namely Bakhtawar was arrested while a trailer was also impounded. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.