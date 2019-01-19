Share:

Rawalpindi - The Women Research and Resource Centre (WRRC) of Fatima Jinnah Women University organized a three-day workshop on professional development titled “Faculty Development Workshop 2019” here. The workshop that started on January 16, 2019 concluded on Friday, informed FJWU spokesperson.

FJWU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir while delivering a lecture said that professional development is the process of improving staff skills and competencies needed to produce outstanding educational results for students.

Faculty development programs and resources are envisioned to educating faculty in effective teaching techniques and in establishing a faculty learning community across disciplines.

She said that this interactive workshop was designed to let the participants collaboratively explore and share practical, evidence-based best practices on pedagogical themes, and to gain new insight as you are equipped and inspired to try new things in the classroom. In the workshop the resource persons shared their invaluable knowledge and experience with the mid-career faculty of FJWU. Professional development workshop provided academic staff/faculty with opportunities to support, reflect on and enhance their work and career development.