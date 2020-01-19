Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has started taking action against those civil servants who had enrolled themselves or their spouses as Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Saturday said that four grade-17 officers of (BISP) have been dismissed from service on charges of corruption and misconduct. “Four Grade-17 BISP officers dismissed from service on charges of corruption and misconduct as they got their wives enrolled as BISP beneficiaries fraudulently, using their position in the BISP and Rs440, 196 has been recovered as part of Ehsaas integrity and anti-corruption drive,” Sania Nishtar said on her social media account.

She further said that government has taken action against Muhammad Nouman Zaheem, Assistant Director BISP, Tehsil Parova, Dera Ismail Khan, Shafi ullah, Assistant Director Tehsil office, Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Fazle Amin, Assistant Director Tehsil office Abbotabad and Sabeel Khan, Assistant Director, Tehsil office Palas, Abbotabad. An amount of Rs440, 196 has also been recovered as part of Ehsaas integrity and anti-corruption drive. Earlier in another tweet, Dr. Nishtar said confirmed that Nafisa Shah is not in the list of people who have benefited from BISP.

The government had recently removed 820,165 beneficiaries from the list of BISP beneficiaries. The suspended beneficiaries and their spouses travelled abroad once. The BISP removed people from its database because they owned one or more than one vehicles, while some were removed from the list because their spouses have one or more than one cars.

Out of the total 820,165 beneficiaries removed from the BISP database, 14,730 were government employees while 127,826 were those whose spouses were government employees. A total of 2,543 officers of Grade 17 to 21 have enrolled themselves or their spouses in the BISP beneficiary list, official documents reveal. As per the documents 1446 government officers/their spouses were of Grade-17, 604 of Grade-18, 429 of Grade-19, 61 of Grade-20 and 3 of Grade 21. Sindh and Balochistan had the largest number of officer ranking government employees/their spouses who were getting benefits as BISP beneficiaries and had been axed from the list. The number of the Federal government employees from Grade-17 to Grade-21 were 62 and from Sindh 1122, Balochistan 741 officers, Punjab 138, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 403, AJK 20, GB 49, BISP 6 and Pakistan Railways 1 officer grade employee.