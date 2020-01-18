Share:

Rawalpindi-A gang of five armed robbers stormed into house of official spokesman of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar at Airport Housing Society and made off with cash, gold and other valuables, informed official sources on Saturday.

The robbers also placed the family members under severe torture upon showing resistance, they said. Airport police, led by ASP Civil Line Circles Beenish Fatima, rushed to the crime scene after the victim house owner reported the incident to police and began investigation, sources said. A case has also been registered against the fleeing robbers, they said.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Punjab Central Deputy Secretary Information and spokesman to CM, Engineer Iftikhar Ul Haq Chaudhry lodged a complaint with Police Station Airport stating that he along with his family members were present in his house located at Airport Housing Society in Gulzar Quaid when a gang of five robbers scaled the walls last night. He added the robbers having sophisticated weapons into hands made the entire family members hostage on gunpoint and later on tied them with ropes and belts. He alleged the robbers later on collected Rs2.5 million cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. He said the robbers remained present in his house for more than three hours and also tortured his son Shakil Iftikhar, who has recently returned from KSA.

Police, taking action, lodged a First Information Report against unidentified robbers and begun investigation.

Meanwhile, the house of a former deputy attorney general was also burgled by a gang of robbers within limits of PS Civil Line here. According to sources, former deputy attorney general Sohail Mehmood told PS Civil that a gang of three robbers entered in his house located at Gulistan Colony at 11am on Saturday and made the family members hostage on gunpoint. He added the robbers mugged cash and gold ornaments from his house and run away. The victim house owner requested police to register a case against robbers and to arrest them. A case was registered against the robbers.ASP Civil Line Circle Been ish Fatima, however, when contacted, confirmed that robbers burgled two houses in her circle. She said police have collected evidences from the crime scenes besides sending them for forensics. She said CIA teams have also been activated for arresting the robbers.

“The investigators have also obtained the CCTV footages from the houses of victims and nearby streets to trace out the robbers,” she said. Separately, a firing incident with in area of PS RA Bazaar left person injured.

The victim was identified as Malik Adnan, who was later on moved to DHQ Hospital by the police for medical treatment. The attacker managed to escape the scene while police were busy in investigating the incident.