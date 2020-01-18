Share:

RAWALPINDI - The management of Al-Shifa Eye Trust and Hospital (ASETH) has launched a high level inquiry into reports about use of low quality contact lenses causing blindness among more than 80 patients, informed sources on Saturday.

The inquiry has been ordered by President AESTH General (R) Rehmat Khan, they said.

According to sources, the inquiry was ordered following the reports that went viral over social media regarding outbreak of a rare eye infection among the patients being operated in the hospital and that they have become blind due to use of low quality contact lenses apparently by the doctors of ASETH. Syed Abid Shah, the PSO to President, when contacted, confirmed that the hospital management is holding inquiry into the matter. He, however, rebuffed the reports regarding blindness of more than 80 patients. “There are only 20 patients who got affected after operation from the hospital,” he said. He said it was not the contact lenses causing troubles among patients but the liquid that is put into eyes of patients by the doctors before passing through an operation. “It will be premature to claim anything before issuance of report of laboratory,” he said.