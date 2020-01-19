Share:

LAHORE - The main final of the Tenacious Polo Cup 2020 sponsored by Diamond Paints will be played between Barry’s and Tetra Pak today (Sunday) here at LP&CC ground.

Master Paints and BN Polo Team on Saturday qualified for the subsidiary final of the event to be played today (Sunday) here at the same venue at 1:30 pm. On Saturday, total six matches of two chukker each were played among six teams of two different pools here at two different venues.

At Cavalry Polo ground, the two-chukker matches were contested among Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints, FG Polo Team and Master Paints in Pool A. In the first match, FG Polo beat Artema Medical by 3-2. From the winning side, Tom Brodie smashed in two and Col Omer Minhas hit one while from the losing side, which had one goal handicap, Hamza Mawaz struck one. The second match between Master Paints and Artema Medical ended in a 3-3 draw. From Master Paints, Manuel Carranza slammed in two and Sqd Ldr Hamza Iqbal scored one. From the losing side, which had one goal handicap, Hamza Mawaz and Abubakar Siddique hit one goal apeice. In the last match of the pool A, Master Paints thrashed FG Polo by 3-0 and qualified for the subsidiary final. From winning side, Manuel Carranza banged in a brace and Hamza Iqbal contributed one.

For the second subsidiary final, the Pool B matches were played among AOS Polo Team, BN Polo Team and Diamond Paints White at Fortress Stadium and after a tough contest, BN Polo Team qualified for the subsidiary final. In the first match, BN Polo defeated AOS Polo 4-3. From the winning side, Raja Mikael Sami and Celestino struck a brace each while from the losing side, Raja Arslan Najeeb scored two and Kian Hall hit one.

In the second match, AOS Polo edged out Diamond Paints 3-2. From AOS Polo, Hamza Ali Hakeem, Kian Hall and Raja Samiullah converted one goal each while Hissam Ali Hyder smashed in both the goals from the losing side. The last match of Pool B between BN Polo Team and Diamond Paints White ended in a 2-2 draw. From BN Polo, Saqib Khan Khakwani struck two goals while from Diamond Paints, Raja Arslan Najeeb and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed converted one goal each.