ISLAMABAD-The incumbent management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has failed to bring reforms in planning and design wing, which was promised by its chief Amir Ali Ahmed soon after assuming the additional charge of CDA chairman.

Sources informed that the management had even failed to get approval from the federal government for new inductions in the said formation, which were envisioned by Mr. Ahmed as most necessary to end ongoing shortage of the officers.

Planning & Design wing is the major formation of CDA which can be considered as backbone of the authority as it undertakes the planning of all urban and rural area within the framework of the existing master plan.

It analyses the housing needs of the growing city and responds according to the trends of the market for better decision making.

About a year ago, CDA through a press release had claimed that the chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed has decided to revamp planning wing by inducting new officers on lucrative packages to encourage qualified technical experts to work with CDA.

“Additional salary coupled with a more decentralised working environment where planning wing will be taking care of its own financial and HR matters,” the said press note added.

However, these claims turned to be political sloganeering as the management could not manage to start the recruitment process besides passing a year.

The Member Planning is the head of Planning and Design Wing with two director generals, three deputy director generals and 17 directors.

However, most of the posts are lying vacant or being run through ad hoc arrangements. Directorates of urban planning, regional planning and housing societies are occupied by grade-18 officers on current charge basis when they all are entitled to their promotions.

It was not the first time when Amir Ali Ahmed-led management claimed to revamp the planning wing but the previous management in the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had also sought relaxation in a ban imposed on recruitments by the government.

In response, the Establishment Division had given a go ahead to the civic body for fresh recruitments but the bureaucratic impediments halted the move and the said relaxation of six months given by Establishment Division expired.

Sources informed that the incumbent management is looking unserious about the hiring process because it has failed to get approval from the Ministry of Interior to engage the services of a testing authority to conduct test and interviews for the posts besides passage of several months.

When contacted, the Director Public Relations CDA Syed Safdar Ali informed that the authority is in the process to hire a testing service for two years as not only the vacant seats of planning wing but also in the Capital Hospital will be filled.

He said that CDA has shortlisted the testing companies and the agreement in this regard is expected soon after which 17 posts of the planning wing would be flouted in national media.