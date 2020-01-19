Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday distributed cheques of financial assistance to deserving artists. In this regard, a cheque distribution ceremony was held here at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam. The CM gave cheques to actress Huma Dar, singer Zahoor Ahmad Ilyas known as (Sain Zahoor), actor Muhammad Javed famously known as (Kodu) and Nasir Shehrazi. Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that in coming fiscal year Artist Support Fund would be increased, adding that it was our responsibility to help the deserving artists. He lauded the services of artists for the promotion of art and culture, adding that an artist plays an important role for projecting the soft image of any country. He said, monthly financial assistance would also be given to deserving artists, adding that list in this regard had been prepared by the Ministry of Information and Culture. Artists thanked the Chief Minister for extending financial support. MPA Saadia Sohail and others were also present.