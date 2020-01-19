Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Saturday said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has set a new example of governance through efficiency and simplicity.

In a statement issued here, he said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar not only broke the tradition of establishing additional camp offices but also reduced the expenses of the Chief Minister’s Office. He said despite tough circumstances, during the last 16 months, the Punjab government had paid attention to the development of every sector. The Law Minister said that six new hospitals and a university at each district were being set up in deprived areas of Punjab. “The Punjab government is providing shelter, food and treatment to millions of poor and needy people through shelters, Punjab Assembly in its first year made record legislation, while under Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Programme, the project of construction of houses for the low-income people in Punjab is being implemented rapidly.”

Raja Basharat said that the Orange Line Metro Train was going to start regular operations from March 23.

He said the first time in history, special attention was being paid to the development of Southern Punjab, where developmental projects have been started.