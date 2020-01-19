Share:

UMT prides to be the 1st private university to receive int’l accreditation

LAHORE - University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Business and Economics (SBE) has been granted with the best accreditation among private universities by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), USA for its MS - Strategic Human Resource Management (SHRM) program. UMT is the 1st university in the private sector to receive this International accreditation.

This accreditation is for all Batches inducted during five years 2020-2024. It is the full fledge comprehensive accreditation granted to any MS - Strategic Human Resource Management program by SHRM (USA) in Pakistan. The program of MS - (SHRM) program was launched in 2013 duly endorsed by Higher Education Commission Pakistan.

SHRM has acknowledged around 400 programs across the globe and UMT is one of them. Some of the well-reputed universities acknowledged by SHRM for their MS programs include Glasgow University (UK), The Pennsylvania State University (USA), University of Colorado (USA) and many more. Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is also well supported by AACSB International to bring a similar level of commonality to HR degree programs that is required by AACSB accredited Business Schools.

President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad congratulated School of Business & Economics (SBE) and appreciated the efforts of its dean Dr. Naveed Yazdani and his team for achieving this milestone. This milestone will bring new dimensions to our MS-SHRM program and our graduates will earn a cutting edge in competitive market, he added.

Diamond partners with Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest 2020

LAHORE - The 4th Edition of Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest commenced at the Alhamra on the Mall in Lahore. The two-day event, sponsored by Diamond Group of Industries, was in full swing as it featured various national speakers. The highlight of the year was Sir Mark Lyall Grant, previously the UK High Commissioner to Pakistan and recently the UK National Security Advisor, and Sir Venki Ramakrishnan, the President of the Royal Society in the UK, and the 2009 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry.

Around 40 international and 50 national speakers featured at the ThinkFest with over 50 panels, an exceptionally curated exhibition on travel, and a musical performance by the famous singer Ali Sethi and Sounds of Punj who played music which transcended the geographical boundaries.

All the events were open to the public and were free of cost including the concert. Over the past, Diamond Group has shown its support to various platforms and similarly is wholeheartedly supporting ThinkFest 2020. As a diversified group of industries, Diamond Group has embraced a renewed values system that as responsible corporate citizens of Pakistan, presents an opportunity to take a long and self-reflective view at the potential of what they can do to sustain communities, causes, and be champions of change.