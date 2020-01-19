Share:

LAHORE - An anti-narcotics court on Saturday reserved its decision over a petition of former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah seeking return of his vehicle.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president has filed a petition in the court praying to release his land cruiser vehicle on Supardari.

His counsel argued in the court that Rana Sanaullah has acted against several outlawed groups as law minister and having threat to his life. He pleaded for return of the bullet-proof vehicle, which was presently in the custody of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). ANF counsel, while opposing the plea, argued that Rana Sanaullah didn’t express any apprehension about threat to his life earlier.

A vehicle taken in custody in a drugs case could not be handed over on Supardari, ANF counsel argued.

The term Supardari used in a sense when a defendant seeks release of his vehicle or other case property during the pendency of the case.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 8.