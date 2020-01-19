Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday submitted a report before the court of the commission, formed by Islamabad High Court and given the task for recommendations about jail reforms. The hearing of a petition filed by a prisoner Khadim Hussain over lack health facilities at jails was resumed by the Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah.

The court had earlier formed a commission headed by Shireen Mazari for making a complete report about the facilities and recommendations for reforms in jails. Shireen Mazari appeared before the court and submitted the commission’s report. She hailed that the decisions of Athar Minallah regarding human rights were remarkable. The CJ also remarked that Shireen Mazari was performing well for controlling human violations. Shireen told the court that he wanted to submit commission’s report herself. The CJ remarked that prisoners were not sent to jail for torture but for other purposes. Every religion teaches about treating human in a good way, CJ asserted.

He remarked that prisoners were in too much dilapidated conditions in jail as number of prisoners has extremely increased in jails. He said the government should have to take effective measures to bring reforms in jails. The CJ said that it was the responsibility of the government to release sick-convicted or provide medical facilities up to standards.

Shireen Mazari informed the court that a large number of under trial prisoners are imprisoned in jails and their problems needed to be resolved. She said the government was planning to create separate cells in jails for transgender people. She stated the MoHR was initiating awareness campaign about child abuse against which the CJ enquired either they had worked for child abuse in jails. Mazari responded ‘yes’ and stated that complete briefing has been put in the report already submitted before the court.