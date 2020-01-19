Share:

LAHORE - Descon, Jazz and CGA won their Corporate Challenge Cup matches here at different venues. In the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Descon thrashed Cymatics Technology by 9 wickets. Cymatics made 101 and in reply, Descon chased the target losing just one wicket. Rameez Younis was man of the match. In the second match at the same venue, Descon beat Novamed by 8 runs. Descon scored 203 runs and in reply, Novamed were all out for 195. Ameer was player of the match. In the first match at Race Course Cricket Ground, Jazz beat Ibex Digital by 21 runs. Jazz made 142-3 and in reply, Ibex could score 121. In the second match at the same venue, CGA routed DPS by 6 wickets. DPS scored 163-5 and in reply, CGA reached home losing 4 wickets.