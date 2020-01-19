Share:

LAHORE - Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) have decided to join hands for the promotion of technical and vocational education and provision of skilled labour for the industry, particularly Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of FIEDMC under CPEC. A meeting in this regard was held here Saturday between FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq and TEVTA Chairman Ali Salman Siddique as well as Chief Operating Officer (COO) FIEDMC Aamer Saleemi.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said there is a dire need for keeping close liaison with industries to adapt the courses and Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) training programs in accordance with the requirements so that skilled workforce could be produced.

He further said FIEDMC will also establish a technical university in special economic zones and an accord has been signed with Fouji Foundation and a Chinese Tianjin University while four different courses are being started soon with the cooperation of TEVTA.

“FIEDMC will provide 22 acre land to Fouji Foundation for the establishment of the university in opposite of main gate of M-3 and the building of this university will be completed within one and half year,” he added.

He said more than 4 lakh trained employees are required for different departments in all three economic zones in coming four year.

He said the workforce will be trained according to the need of different industrial sectors and advance job contracts would be awarded to them with this assurance that they would be employed without any delay as soon as they accomplish their training.

Mian Kashif said about 70,000 would be able to get jobs by the end of this year while 20,000 local inhabitants who can speak Chinese language would be given job during the first year.

In this regard, he said they tailored special programme for students to learn Chinese language which will help them in their future lives, particularly in view of the key role that China is now playing in the world economy and in science and engineering. He said industries operating in the FIEDMC would have an immediate access to high-quality infrastructure, un-interrupted power supply, public facilities and support services along with simpler ease of doing business.

TEVTA Chairman Ali Salman vowed that TEVTA would fully cooperate with FIEDMC for the provision of quality training to the youth. He also said TEVTA and FIEDMC could cooperate for the technical and vocational sector in multiple ways.

He also offered FIEDMC the chance to demanded courses of any particular industry at any TEVTA institute across Punjab.

The chairman also said TEVTA has been striving for the provision of skilled labour to serve the country. He continued TEVTA had remarkably increased the number of short courses over the last three years and a special focus was laid on the linkage of short courses with the demands of the industry.

He added that demand driven courses of TEVTA were not only providing labour force in the local industry, but in foreign countries as well.

Ali Salman said that SEZs would advance economic connectivity and regional cooperation which would have far reaching positive impact on the country’s prosperity.

He appreciated the efforts of FIEDMC chairman for providing the state-of-the-art facilities to industrialists and investors.