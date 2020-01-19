Share:

KARACHI - Asking those police officers , who, according to him were interested in politics, to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani on Saturday vowed to approach every legal forum against the police officers , who were ‘conspiring’ against the Sindh government.

The provincial minister for information said that he and other cabinet members were not afraid at all, adding that he and his colleagues in the cabinet would face the adverse circumstances valiantly. He was talking to the media after attending the annual theater display at Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts here.

Ghani said that there were few officers in the Sindh Police, who were hatching conspiracies against the Sindh government under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Kalim Imam.

Speaking about the allegations leveled against him by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Rizwan, the minister said that he had no objection to whosoever conducted an inquiry to reach to the veracity of these allegations.

Defending the cabinet’s recent decision, asking the federal government for the replacement of incumbent Sindh IGP, Ghani said that the police officers could not be allowed at all to tarnish the image of the provincial government. The provincial minister said that there were few black sheep in the police department who were constantly striving to bring bad name to the Sindh government. On the accusations made against Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Ghani said that the energy minister would soon clarify every allegation made against him.

Ghani questioned as to how on earth a superintendent of police, who himself was ‘corrupt’, could blame the cabinet members of wrongdoings?

The provincial minister for information said that he would surely expose the unlawful activities of all such officers.

He said that although Prime Minister Imran Khan was on board regarding the replacement of the Sindh IGP, but few members of the PTI in Sindh were opposing this because they wanted to protect their vested interests.

Responding to a question, Ghani said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could not remain allies for long as they were forced to form an alliance.

The provincial minister for information said that this marriage of convenience didn’t seem to last long.

He further said that MQM-P never gave priority to the real problems of people. “The party has their vested interests and only for those interests they join or leave a coalition,” Ghani said, and added, “The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has given nothing to the people, except unemployment and inflation.”

The provincial minister said that the secretary general of PTI in Punjab had admitted that corruption had increased manifolds under the PTI government. “Not only that, all the allies of the PTI are of the same opinion,” he claimed.

Responding to the question about rising flour prices in the country, Ghani said that there was no shortage of wheat or flour in the country, but yet an increase in the flour price in Punjab was alarming.

He made it clear that no one would be allowed to stockpile wheat or flour in Sindh.

Meanwhile, while attending the arts and crafts expo of the students of Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts, Saeed Ghani said that it was always pleasing to attend such events at the Arts Council as it gave him an opportunity to encourage creativity.

The provincial minister for information said that there was no other institute in the country that promoted creativity of the students like Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts did.

He said that the Arts Council was the best platform for the students who were not quite well to do to come and demonstrate their talent.

Ghani said that Karachi had produced big names in the field of Arts and Culture, and the role of Arts Council could not be ignored by any means.

Ghani said that Karachi Arts Council continued to play its role in promoting positive image of the port city. “For this the President of KAC, Ahmed Shah must be commended,” the minister said.