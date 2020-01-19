Share:

LAHORE - More than 1,500 passengers were seen stranded at the Allama Iqbal International Airport after seven international flights were postponed on Saturday.

It included two PIA flights and the rest were international airlines. There were 12 flights scheduled on Saturday. Delays at the security check-in counters meant several passengers also missed their flights.

Passengers of the other five flights were timely checked in after which they boarded their respective flights. The airport was reportedly short-staffed due to which it took longer to handle the passengers.

PIA Spokesperson Abdullah Khan said the flights were postponed due to bad weather conditions.

He also said excessive passengers made it difficult for the officials to complete the checking of all passengers on time. Dense fog and biting cold continued disturbing routine life in plains of the country including Lahore on Saturday with experts seeing no relief from the prevailing harsh weather conditions during the next 2-3 days. Low visibility disturbed road, rail and air traffic. Moderate to dense fog forced closure of portions of Motorway at around midnight, leaving motorists with no option except to use alternative routes including National Highway. The situation was the same at almost the entire National Highway. Dense fog caused the vehicles to move at a snail’s pace.

Dense fog affected flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport besides disturbing schedule of Pakistan Railways. Almost all trains reached respective destinations hours behind the scheduled time.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 20 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore and Kalam was recorded -15C, Gupis -14C, Kalat and Bagrote -12C, Quetta -09C, Parachinar -08C, Gilgit and Dir -06C, Malamjabba, Dalbandin and Chitral -05C, Zhob and Drosh -04C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 05C.

Severe cold caused the people to avoid unnecessarily going outdoors, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads in the morning and at night.