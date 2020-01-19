Share:

LAHORE - Heads of religious parties affiliated with Islami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan (IJIP) have condemned statement of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urging US to keep military presence in Afghanistan till proper settlement of issues. Talking to the media after emergent meeting on Saturday, IJIP office bearers demanded immediate removal of Shah Mehmood Qureshi from the post of foreign minister, accusing him of displaying US-slavery by supporting its stay in Afghanistan. They warned that Shah Mehmood had no right to ask for further continuation of US-led Nato forces’ illegal occupation of Afghanistan. They said that the US forces had killed and rendered homeless millions of innocent people during the last 20 years. Advisor to Federal Shariat Court Hafiz Salauddin Yousuf chaired the meeting attended by Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar Rupari, Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Talubur Rehman Zaidi, Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Abdu Hafeez Okarvi and Maulana Fayyaz Salafi. They also criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement of including Tasawwuf in school colleges syllabi, warning that it would promote sectarianism and chaos. They alleged that Prime Minister was trying to sow the fresh seeds of sectarianism only to gain political benefits. They warned

of resisting such a move by constitutional, legal and agitation methods.