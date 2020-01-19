Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Director Nara Canal area water board Mansoor Ahmed Memon, Engineer Mithrao Canal Anwar Siyal and other officers on Saturday visited the sites of direct outlet and water courses in Sindhri sub-division to inspect ongoing rectification and construction work there. The project has been launched to stop the incidents of water theft and improve the irrigation system.

Sources in the Irrigation Department said that director Nara Canal Mansoor Ahmed Memon, Engineer Mithrao Canal Anwar Siyal and other officers paid surprise visits to different canals and distributaries, and inspected the construction work going on water courses and direct outlets.

They appreciated the quality of the work, and expressed their satisfaction.

Later, talking to media persons, Nara Canal Director Mansoor Ahmed Memon said that lining was being done on about 11 distributaries and minors in the command area during the annual water closure.

He said that the Sindh government had funded the lining work, and hoped that after their lining, the irrigation system will be improved and wastage of water will be reduced.

He said that it was due to hectic efforts, that today the water was available in tail-end areas, as a result this season farmers had cultivated wheat and other crops on more acres of land.

He asked the farmers to cooperate with the teams of irrigation department during the lining and construction work on direct outlets and water courses in order to benefit the agriculture sector.