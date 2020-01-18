Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lopez regrets passing on Diane Lane’s Oscar-nominated role in Unfaithful despite considering Lane to be “perfect” in the role. The Hustlers star looked back at her career during a sit down with Vanity Fair and revealed she was offered the lead in the drama, which centers on a married woman having an affair. “Yes,” she said when asked if she’d ever turned down a role and then regretted it. “There was a movie called Unfaithful. And it was offered to me and the script, for me, wasn’t all the way there. I should have known that (director) Adrian Lyne was going to kill it, but I didn’t.”

Despite wishing she could have been a part of the film, the superstar insists Lane was the right choice for the 2002 project. “Diane Lane was so perfect for it, and it was obviously meant to be her, but when I think about that, I want to literally, like, shoot my toe off. I do,” Lopez adds. Lopez generated her own Oscar buzz for her role as a criminal stripper in Hustlers but was snubbed when the nominations for the annual ceremony were announced on Monday. The 50-year-old is currently gearing up to headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show opposite Shakira on February 2, 2020.