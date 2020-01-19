Share:

Washington - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Kashmir issue is not an internal affair of India, saying that the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has negated Indian stance on Kashmir conflict.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Embassy in Washington here on Friday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he has informed to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Pakistan will give a befitting response to India if it undertakes a “false-flag operation”.

He said that Pakistan has fulfilled the US demand by bringing the Afghan Taliban on the negotiation table. Qureshi said that US has demanded to negotiate with high-level Taliban committee which has been fulfilled.

“Pakistan played a vital role in the recovery of two abductees from the custody of Afghan Taliban,” he added.

Talking about the recent Middle East tension, the foreign minister added that Pakistan wanted the region not to be engulfed in a new war, saying that Pakistan had no desire to act as a mediator in Middle East crisis.

“Pakistan is playing a role for peace and warned that the global economy will suffer a lot if a new war starts in the Middle East,” he added.

Responding to a question about the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said that Pakistan facilitated a US dialogue with Taliban on the request of US President Donald Trump in a hope for peace and stability in the region.

“The Taliban are speaking to the US today and there is a possibility of an agreement,” he said, mentioning about Thursday’s announcement by Taliban of a ceasefire of seven to 10 before they could take next step leading to dialogue.

Asked to comment on the possible participation of PM Imran at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in India later this year, Qureshi said Pakistan had always said it would take steps toward peace. “The prime minister is very clear that if India takes one step, Pakistan will take two,” he said, adding that, “unfortunately India is showing a negative attitude, and resorting to repression in Kashmir”.