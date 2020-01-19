Share:

Islamabad - The list of 16 most corrupt officers of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was presented in Senate. The inner sources have revealed that most officers have been removed from posts. The officers included Muhammad Raheel, Malik Bahdar Shah, Muhammad Naseem Butt who were facing inquires. Two officers each of grade-21 and 20, one officer of grade-19 are included in the list.

Sources stated that director general, member directorate, additional commissioners, commissioners regional tax were also involved in corruption. The officers included Shah Bano GM Khan, Ishfaiq Ahmed, and Muhammad Sharif Awan.

The officers belong to land revenue and customs group. In past, issue of these officers was raised before Senate Standing Committee on Finance.

Sources stated that FBR had also conducted inquires against these officers but approval was not sought from the prime minister. However, these officers got stay order from court. It is worth-mentioning here that Senate was informed on last Friday that 16 corruption cases surfaced in the field formation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during the current Financial Year 2019-20.

In reply to a question by Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, the Minister for Finance and Revenue told the Upper House of the Parliament that out of these 16 officers/officials, 04 belonged to Pakistan Customs Service and 12 belong to Inland Revenue Service (IRS).