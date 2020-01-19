Share:

KARACHI - As is the case with rest of the country, the cold wave continues to persist in the provincial capital as minimum temperature on Saturday morning was recorded at 07 degree Celsius.

The northerly and north-easterly cold winds, blowing at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour, kept the city shivering.

The met office had earlier forecast that the cold wave would persist in the metropolis until January 22.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted maximum temperature to reach 24 degree Celsius today (Sunday).

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper areas and north Balochistan, according to the Met Office.

Fog is likely to prevail at a few places in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning hours.

The mercury has dropped to below freezing point in most of the districts in Balochistan, including Quetta, where minimum temperature was recorded at minus 09 degree Celsius on Saturday morning, the weather department said.

Minimum temperature in Ziarat remained minus 07, and in Kalat -12°degree Celsius.

Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan remained the coldest place in the country, with minimum temperature recorded at -20°degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Astore and Kalam were recorded at -15°C, Gupis -14°C, Kalat, Bagrote -12°C, Quetta -09°C, Parachinar -08°C, Gilgit, Dir -06°C, Malamjabba, Dalbandin, Chitral -05°C, Zhob and Drosh -04°Celsius.