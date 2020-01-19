Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that Munno Bhai dedicated his life to the cause of ailing humanity and his services for the welfare of leukemia patients were unforgettable.

Speaking during a ceremony in connection with the 2nd death anniversary of Munno Bhai at Sundas Foundation here on Saturday, she said Munno Bhai was a multifaceted personality, adding that he rendered great services for the country as a columnist, poet, writer and humanist.

Hailing Sundas Foundation for providing free treatment to 6000 leukemia patients, she said Munno Bhai and Sundas Foundation were synonymous as he had dedicated the latter part of his life for the welfare of leukemia patients.

“People like Munno Bhai are not born every day who dedicate their life to the service of mankind”, she said, adding that Munno Bhai was great social worker who inspired others to come forward and serve the cause of the destitute.

Dr. Firdous said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan, as a social worker, understands the cause of all people at the Sundas Foundation and pays rich tribute to your movement”. She shared that she was part of the movement and had joined Sundas Foundation during her student-life. She said the KP government had introduced legislation on leukemia, adding that it would be adopted by the federal as well as the Punjab government to control cancer.

She further said the government had introduced ‘Ehsaas’ program to help the needy, destitute and the ill, and allocated 192 billion rupees for the program. She also said that she would explore the means through, which funds could be provided to Sundas Foundation from Prime Minister’s Ehsaas promram.

Earlier, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan visited different wards of Sundas Foundation where she met leukemia patients and distributed fruits and gifts among them.

Economy moving in the right direction

While speaking at “Meet the Press” of Lahore Press Club on Saturday, Dr Firdaus Ashiq Awan said that economy was moving in the right direction and its results would be visible soon.

She said no problem could be solved with an empty national exchequer.

“Since the economy is improving, we are in a better position to resolve the prevailing issues and solve the problems of the masses”, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said, adding, political stability was directly linked with the economy.

“Jeopardized economy left by the previous governments had now come out of ventilator and attained stability due to tough but timely decisions by the present regime”, she said.

Referring to the flour crises, she said the government has launched crackdown against hoarders, profiteers and elements creating artificial price-hike. She said the government would remove all genuine reservations of its allies by adhering to the policy of consultation and reconciliation. She said that some political dwarfs and defeated elements were dreaming of toppling the government but they would face sheer disappointment. She said PTI was implementing its reform agenda by making effective legislation to abolish the obsolete system. She warned that there would be zero tolerance on performance and public service delivery. She urged media to play due role in pointing out those creating artificial price-hike, hoarders and cartels etc. People were being given subsidy on edibles including ghee, flour, sugar and pulses at utility stores under Rs 6 billion relief package.

Felicitating the newly-elected office-bearers, she said LPC was mother of all press clubs. She said that LPC had played an active role in convincing philanthropists during the construction of Shaukat khanum Hospital. She said the PM desired the LPC to once again play effective role in pulling Pakistan out of prevailing crises.

Under Right to Information Act, she mentioned that information centers would be established in press clubs to facilitate the journalists. She announced to inaugurate center at LPC during her next visit.